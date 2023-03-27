In trading on Monday, the Oil Services ETF is outperforming other ETFs, up about 3.4% on the day. Components of that ETF showing particular strength include shares of Transocean, up about 7.4% and shares of Nextier Oilfield Solutions, up about 6% on the day.

And underperforming other ETFs today is the Invesco China Technology ETF, off about 2.6% in Monday afternoon trading. Among components of that ETF with the weakest showing on Monday were shares of PDD Holdings, lower by about 4%, and shares of Dada Nexus, lower by about 3.7% on the day.

VIDEO: Monday's ETF Movers: OIH, CQQQ

