Markets
RIG

Monday's ETF Movers: OIH, CQQQ

March 27, 2023 — 12:58 pm EDT

Written by BNK Invest for BNK Invest ->

In trading on Monday, the Oil Services ETF is outperforming other ETFs, up about 3.4% on the day. Components of that ETF showing particular strength include shares of Transocean, up about 7.4% and shares of Nextier Oilfield Solutions, up about 6% on the day.

And underperforming other ETFs today is the Invesco China Technology ETF, off about 2.6% in Monday afternoon trading. Among components of that ETF with the weakest showing on Monday were shares of PDD Holdings, lower by about 4%, and shares of Dada Nexus, lower by about 3.7% on the day.

Monday's ETF Movers: OIH, CQQQ
VIDEO: Monday's ETF Movers: OIH, CQQQ

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags
MarketsStocksETFs
BNK Invest
BNK Invest Inc. provides investment services and information. BNK Invest owns and operates a market news family of websites including DividendChannel, ETFChannel, StockOptionsChannel, and others, which make up an investor community featuring stock message boards, ratings, research, and strategies. BNK Invest caters to investing firms and individual investors internationally.
More articles by this source ->

Stocks mentioned

RIG
NEX
PDD
DADA
CQQQ
OIH

More Related Articles

Sign up for Smart Investing to get the latest news, strategies and tips to help you invest smarter.