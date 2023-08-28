In trading on Monday, the iShares MSCI China ETF is outperforming other ETFs, up about 2.3% on the day. Components of that ETF showing particular strength include shares of Tencent Music Entertainment Group, up about 7.6% and shares of Weibo, up about 7.1% on the day.

And underperforming other ETFs today is the Rare Earth/Strategic Metals ETF, down about 1.1% in Monday afternoon trading. Among components of that ETF with the weakest showing on Monday were shares of Piedmont Lithium, lower by about 4.3%, and shares of Standard Lithium, lower by about 1.2% on the day.

VIDEO: Monday's ETF Movers: MCHI, REMX

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.