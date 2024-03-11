In trading on Monday, the Lithium ETF is outperforming other ETFs, up about 4.6% on the day. Components of that ETF showing particular strength include shares of Lithium Americas, up about 5.6% and shares of Albemarle, up about 4.9% on the day.

And underperforming other ETFs today is the Invesco Semiconductors ETF, off about 1.9% in Monday afternoon trading. Among components of that ETF with the weakest showing on Monday were shares of ACM Research, lower by about 5.8%, and shares of Marvell Technology, lower by about 5.1% on the day.

VIDEO: Monday's ETF Movers: LIT, PSI

