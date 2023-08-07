Monday's ETF Movers: ITA, ARKG

In trading on Monday, the iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF (ITA) is outperforming other ETFs, up about 1.4% on the day. Components of that ETF showing particular strength include shares of Spirit Aerosystems Holdings (SPR), up about 4.1% and shares of Boeing (BA), up about 3% on the day.

And underperforming other ETFs today is the ARK Genomic Revolution ETF (ARKG), off about 3.5% in Monday afternoon trading. Among components of that ETF with the weakest showing on Monday were shares of QSI (QSI), lower by about 32.1%, and shares of Codexis (CDXS), lower by about 12.6% on the day.

