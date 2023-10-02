News & Insights

Monday's ETF Movers: IGM, XLU

October 02, 2023 — 12:01 pm EDT

In trading on Monday, the iShares Expanded Tech Sector ETF is outperforming other ETFs, up about 1.3% on the day. Components of that ETF showing particular strength include shares of Riot Platforms, up about 12.2% and shares of Marathon Digital Holdings, up about 7.5% on the day.

And underperforming other ETFs today is the The Utilities Select Sector SPDR Fund ETF, down about 4.9% in Monday afternoon trading. Among components of that ETF with the weakest showing on Monday were shares of Nextera Energy, lower by about 8.7%, and shares of Pacific Gas & Electric, lower by about 5.6% on the day.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

