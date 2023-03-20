In trading on Monday, the iShares U.S. Regional Banks ETF is outperforming other ETFs, up about 4.5% on the day. Components of that ETF showing particular strength include shares of New York Community Bancorp, up about 34.8% and shares of First Citizens Bancshares, up about 9.2% on the day.

And underperforming other ETFs today is the First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF, off about 3.4% in Monday afternoon trading. Among components of that ETF with the weakest showing on Monday were shares of Signature Bank, lower by about 27.4%, and shares of Qwest, lower by about 11.2% on the day.

VIDEO: Monday's ETF Movers: IAT, FPE

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.