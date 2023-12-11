News & Insights

Monday's ETF Movers: FTXL, ARKK

December 11, 2023 — 12:01 pm EST

In trading on Monday, the First Trust Nasdaq Semiconductor ETF is outperforming other ETFs, up about 2.9% on the day. Components of that ETF showing particular strength include shares of Broadcom, up about 7.3% and shares of Applied Materials, up about 4.6% on the day.

And underperforming other ETFs today is the ARK Innovation ETF, off about 2.1% in Monday afternoon trading. Among components of that ETF with the weakest showing on Monday were shares of Crispr Therapeutics, lower by about 10.8%, and shares of Invitae, lower by about 6.5% on the day.

