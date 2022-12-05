In trading on Monday, the Invesco China Technology ETF is outperforming other ETFs, up about 0.3% on the day. Components of that ETF showing particular strength include shares of Tuya, up about 12.4% and shares of Joyy, up about 5% on the day.

And underperforming other ETFs today is the SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF, off about 4.8% in Monday afternoon trading. Among components of that ETF with the weakest showing on Monday were shares of National Bank Holdings, lower by about 9.4%, and shares of Stellar Bancorp, lower by about 7.7% on the day.

VIDEO: Monday's ETF Movers: CQQQ, KRE

