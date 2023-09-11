In trading on Monday, the Copper Miners ETF is outperforming other ETFs, up about 2.9% on the day. Components of that ETF showing particular strength include shares of First Quantum Minerals, up about 4.1% and shares of Hudbay Minerals, up about 2.7% on the day

And underperforming other ETFs today is the First Trust Natural Gas ETF, off about 2% in Monday afternoon trading. Among components of that ETF with the weakest showing on Monday were shares of Crescent Energy, lower by about 4.6%, and shares of SM Energy, lower by about 4.2% on the day.

VIDEO: Monday's ETF Movers: COPX, FCG

