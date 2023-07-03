News & Insights

Monday's ETF Movers: ARKW, BIZD

July 03, 2023 — 11:57 am EDT

In trading on Monday, the ARK Next Generation Internet ETF is outperforming other ETFs, up about 2.8% on the day. Components of that ETF showing particular strength include shares of Coinbase Global, up about 11.5% and shares of Tesla, up about 6.2% on the day.

And underperforming other ETFs today is the BDC Income ETF, down about 2.3% in Monday afternoon trading. Among components of that ETF with the weakest showing on Monday were shares of Blackstone Secured Lending Fund, lower by about 1%, and shares of Goldman Sachs BDC, relatively unchanged on the day.

