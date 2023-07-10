In trading on Monday, the ARK Genomic Revolution ETF is outperforming other ETFs, up about 4.1% on the day. Components of that ETF showing particular strength include shares of Iovance Biotherapeutics, up about 19.1% and shares of Invitae, up about 10.4% on the day.

And underperforming other ETFs today is the The Utilities Select Sector SPDR Fund ETF, off about 0.8% in Monday afternoon trading. Among components of that ETF with the weakest showing on Monday were shares of CMS Energy , lower by about 1.6%, and shares of NiSource, lower by about 1.5% on the day.

VIDEO: Monday's ETF Movers: ARKG, XLU

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.