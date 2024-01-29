In trading on Monday, the ARK Genomic Revolution ETF is outperforming other ETFs, up about 2.9% on the day. Components of that ETF showing particular strength include shares of Prime Medicine, up about 10.4% and shares of Beam Therapeutics, up about 10.1% on the day.

And underperforming other ETFs today is the Invesco China Technology ETF, off about 3.9% in Monday afternoon trading. Among components of that ETF with the weakest showing on Monday were shares of PDD Holdings, lower by about 8.2%, and shares of Dada Nexus, lower by about 4.2% on the day.

VIDEO: Monday's ETF Movers: ARKG, CQQQ

