Monday's ETF Movers: ARKG, CQQQ

January 29, 2024 — 01:55 pm EST

Written by BNK Invest for BNK Invest ->

In trading on Monday, the ARK Genomic Revolution ETF is outperforming other ETFs, up about 2.9% on the day. Components of that ETF showing particular strength include shares of Prime Medicine, up about 10.4% and shares of Beam Therapeutics, up about 10.1% on the day.

And underperforming other ETFs today is the Invesco China Technology ETF, off about 3.9% in Monday afternoon trading. Among components of that ETF with the weakest showing on Monday were shares of PDD Holdings, lower by about 8.2%, and shares of Dada Nexus, lower by about 4.2% on the day.

VIDEO: Monday's ETF Movers: ARKG, CQQQ

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

BNK Invest
BNK Invest Inc. provides investment services and information. BNK Invest owns and operates a market news family of websites including DividendChannel, ETFChannel, StockOptionsChannel, and others, which make up an investor community featuring stock message boards, ratings, research, and strategies. BNK Invest caters to investing firms and individual investors internationally.
