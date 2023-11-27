In trading on Monday, the ARK Fintech Innovation ETF is outperforming other ETFs, up about 1.6% on the day. Components of that ETF showing particular strength include shares of Roku, up about 6.5% and shares of Global-e Online, up about 5.7% on the day.

And underperforming other ETFs today is the Lithium ETF, off about 2.6% in Monday afternoon trading. Among components of that ETF with the weakest showing on Monday were shares of Albemarle, lower by about 5.4%, and shares of Lithium Americas, lower by about 4.9% on the day.

VIDEO: Monday's ETF Movers: ARKF, LIT

