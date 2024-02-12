Monday Wheat Futures Red into Day Session

US wheat futures markets are trading fractionally to 3 cents lower on this Monday morning. The overnight session had March prices up by as much as 3 cents, and the May contract back above the $6 mark. Chicago SRW futures ended Friday 2 ¼ to 8 ¼ cents in the black leaving March with a net weekly loss of just 3 cents. KC wheat futures were fractionally higher at the Friday settle. March KC wheat netted a 23 ½ cent loss for the week’s move. March SRW is now just 4 ¾ cents under the March HRW contract, as July holds a 6 ¼ cent premium. Spring wheat futures finished fractionally mixed to 2 cents weaker on Friday.

The Commitment of Traders report had managed money funds 1,920 contracts more net short in Chicago wheat, driven by net new selling, for the week at 66,738 contracts as of 2/6. Managed money firms were adding positions in KC wheat, though were only slightly more net short for the week to 33,397 contracts. The funds were net buyers of MGE wheat futures for the week, which reduced their net short by 1,174 contracts to 25,906.

NOAA’s 7-day QPF has rainfall along the TX/OK border, amounting to as much as 2 ½” for the week. KS and NE will mostly miss out with precip limited to ¼”.

Mar 24 CBOT Wheat closed at $5.96 3/4, up 8 1/4 cents, currently down 2 1/4 cents

May 24 CBOT Wheat closed at $5.99 1/4, up 5 1/4 cents, currently down 2 3/4 cents

Mar 24 KCBT Wheat closed at $6.01 1/2, up 1/2 cent, currently down 1 cent

Mar 24 MGEX Wheat closed at $6.84 1/4, up 1/2 cent, currently down 1/2 cent

On the date of publication, Alan Brugler did not have (either directly or indirectly) positions in any of the securities mentioned in this article. All information and data in this article is solely for informational purposes. For more information please view the Barchart Disclosure Policy here.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.