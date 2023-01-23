Markets
Monday Sector Leaders: Technology & Communications, Services

January 23, 2023 — 03:11 pm EST

The best performing sector as of midday Monday is the Technology & Communications sector, up 2.7%. Within that group, Western Digital Corp (Symbol: WDC) and Advanced Micro Devices Inc (Symbol: AMD) are two of the day's stand-outs, showing a gain of 8.2% and 8.1%, respectively. Among technology ETFs, one ETF following the sector is the Technology Select Sector SPDR ETF (Symbol: XLK), which is up 2.5% on the day, and up 9.16% year-to-date. Western Digital Corp, meanwhile, is up 32.54% year-to-date, and Advanced Micro Devices Inc is up 18.28% year-to-date. Combined, WDC and AMD make up approximately 1.5% of the underlying holdings of XLK.

The next best performing sector is the Services sector, up 1.5%. Among large Services stocks, Caesars Entertainment Inc (Symbol: CZR) and Netflix Inc (Symbol: NFLX) are the most notable, showing a gain of 6.7% and 5.3%, respectively. One ETF closely tracking Services stocks is the iShares U.S. Consumer Services ETF (IYC), which is up 1.9% in midday trading, and up 10.27% on a year-to-date basis. Caesars Entertainment Inc, meanwhile, is up 20.00% year-to-date, and Netflix Inc is up 22.26% year-to-date. Combined, CZR and NFLX make up approximately 3.5% of the underlying holdings of IYC.

Comparing these stocks and ETFs on a trailing twelve month basis, below is a relative stock price performance chart, with each of the symbols shown in a different color as labeled in the legend at the bottom:

Stock Options Channel

Here's a snapshot of how the S&P 500 components within the various sectors are faring in afternoon trading on Monday. As you can see, nine sectors are up on the day, while none of the sectors are down.

Sector % Change
Technology & Communications +2.7%
Services +1.5%
Industrial +1.3%
Consumer Products +1.2%
Healthcare +1.2%
Financial +1.2%
Energy +1.0%
Materials +0.6%
Utilities +0.5%

