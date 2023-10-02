Monday Sector Leaders: Services, Technology & Communications

Looking at the sectors faring best as of midday Monday, shares of Services companies are outperforming other sectors, losing just 0.3%. Within the sector, Live Nation Entertainment Inc (Symbol: LYV) and Alphabet Inc (Symbol: GOOGL) are two large stocks leading the way, showing a gain of 2.5% and 1.9%, respectively. Among the largest ETFs, one ETF closely following services stocks is the iShares U.S. Consumer Services ETF (Symbol: IYC), which is down 0.2% on the day, and up 18.31% year-to-date. Live Nation Entertainment Inc, meanwhile, is up 23.67% year-to-date, and Alphabet Inc is up 49.70% year-to-date. LYV makes up approximately 0.3% of the underlying holdings of IYC.

The next best performing sector is the Technology & Communications sector, losing just 0.4%. Among large Technology & Communications stocks, DXC Technology Co (Symbol: DXC) and NVIDIA Corp (Symbol: NVDA) are the most notable, showing a gain of 2.9% and 2.2%, respectively. One ETF closely tracking Technology & Communications stocks is the Technology Select Sector SPDR ETF (XLK), which is up 0.6% in midday trading, and up 34.62% on a year-to-date basis. DXC Technology Co, meanwhile, is down 22.52% year-to-date, and NVIDIA Corp is up 210.54% year-to-date. Combined, DXC and NVDA make up approximately 4.7% of the underlying holdings of XLK.

Comparing these stocks and ETFs on a trailing twelve month basis, below is a relative stock price performance chart, with each of the symbols shown in a different color as labeled in the legend at the bottom:

Here's a snapshot of how the S&P 500 components within the various sectors are faring in afternoon trading on Monday. As you can see, none of the sectors are up on the day, while nine sectors are down.

Sector % Change Services -0.3% Technology & Communications -0.4% Industrial -0.9% Healthcare -1.0% Consumer Products -1.3% Financial -1.4% Materials -1.7% Energy -2.6% Utilities -4.6%

