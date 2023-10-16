Monday Sector Leaders: Services, Consumer Products

The best performing sector as of midday Monday is the Services sector, up 1.8%. Within that group, Warner Bros Discovery Inc (Symbol: WBD) and Ross Stores Inc (Symbol: ROST) are two of the day's stand-outs, showing a gain of 5.5% and 4.2%, respectively. Among the largest ETFs, one ETF closely following services stocks is the iShares U.S. Consumer Services ETF (Symbol: IYC), which is up 1.8% on the day, and up 19.00% year-to-date. Warner Bros Discovery Inc, meanwhile, is up 14.73% year-to-date, and Ross Stores Inc is up 1.62% year-to-date. Combined, WBD and ROST make up approximately 1.3% of the underlying holdings of IYC.

The next best performing sector is the Consumer Products sector, up 1.5%. Among large Consumer Products stocks, VF Corp. (Symbol: VFC) and Brown-Forman Corp (Symbol: BF.B) are the most notable, showing a gain of 5.6% and 3.2%, respectively. One ETF closely tracking Consumer Products stocks is the iShares U.S. Consumer Goods ETF (IYK), which is up 1.0% in midday trading, and down 7.94% on a year-to-date basis. VF Corp., meanwhile, is down 37.93% year-to-date, and Brown-Forman Corp, is down 14.11% year-to-date.

Comparing these stocks and ETFs on a trailing twelve month basis, below is a relative stock price performance chart, with each of the symbols shown in a different color as labeled in the legend at the bottom:

Here's a snapshot of how the S&P 500 components within the various sectors are faring in afternoon trading on Monday. As you can see, nine sectors are up on the day, while none of the sectors are down.

Sector % Change Services +1.8% Consumer Products +1.5% Financial +1.5% Technology & Communications +1.5% Utilities +1.3% Industrial +1.1% Energy +1.1% Materials +1.0% Healthcare +0.9%

