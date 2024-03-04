News & Insights

Monday Sector Laggards: Services, Consumer Products

March 04, 2024 — 03:36 pm EST

The worst performing sector as of midday Monday is the Services sector, showing a 0.6% loss. Within the sector, Paramount Global (Symbol: PARA) and Warner Bros Discovery Inc (Symbol: WBD) are two of the day's laggards, showing a loss of 6.7% and 6.0%, respectively. Among the largest ETFs, one ETF closely following services stocks is the iShares U.S. Consumer Services ETF (Symbol: IYC), which is down 0.6% on the day, and up 6.76% year-to-date. Paramount Global, meanwhile, is down 30.90% year-to-date, and Warner Bros Discovery Inc, is down 28.43% year-to-date. Combined, PARA and WBD make up approximately 0.4% of the underlying holdings of IYC.

The next worst performing sector is the Consumer Products sector, showing a 0.4% loss. Among large Consumer Products stocks, Tesla Inc (Symbol: TSLA) and Ralph Lauren Corp (Symbol: RL) are the most notable, showing a loss of 7.6% and 3.3%, respectively. One ETF closely tracking Consumer Products stocks is the iShares U.S. Consumer Goods ETF (IYK), which is flat on the day in midday trading, and up 1.63% on a year-to-date basis. Tesla Inc, meanwhile, is down 24.64% year-to-date, and Ralph Lauren Corp is up 24.02% year-to-date.

Comparing these stocks and ETFs on a trailing twelve month basis, below is a relative stock price performance chart, with each of the symbols shown in a different color as labeled in the legend at the bottom:

Here's a snapshot of how the S&P 500 components within the various sectors are faring in afternoon trading on Monday. As you can see, six sectors are up on the day, while two sectors are down.

Sector% Change
Utilities+1.0%
Financial+0.8%
Industrial+0.4%
Materials+0.4%
Technology & Communications+0.2%
Healthcare+0.1%
Energy0.0%
Consumer Products-0.4%
Services-0.6%

