Monday Sector Laggards: Services, Consumer Products

The worst performing sector as of midday Monday is the Services sector, showing a 0.6% loss. Within the sector, Paramount Global (Symbol: PARA) and Warner Bros Discovery Inc (Symbol: WBD) are two of the day's laggards, showing a loss of 6.7% and 6.0%, respectively. Among the largest ETFs, one ETF closely following services stocks is the iShares U.S. Consumer Services ETF (Symbol: IYC), which is down 0.6% on the day, and up 6.76% year-to-date. Paramount Global, meanwhile, is down 30.90% year-to-date, and Warner Bros Discovery Inc, is down 28.43% year-to-date. Combined, PARA and WBD make up approximately 0.4% of the underlying holdings of IYC.
The next worst performing sector is the Consumer Products sector, showing a 0.4% loss. Among large Consumer Products stocks, Tesla Inc (Symbol: TSLA) and Ralph Lauren Corp (Symbol: RL) are the most notable, showing a loss of 7.6% and 3.3%, respectively. One ETF closely tracking Consumer Products stocks is the iShares U.S. Consumer Goods ETF (IYK), which is flat on the day in midday trading, and up 1.63% on a year-to-date basis. Tesla Inc, meanwhile, is down 24.64% year-to-date, and Ralph Lauren Corp is up 24.02% year-to-date.
Comparing these stocks and ETFs on a trailing twelve month basis, below is a relative stock price performance chart, with each of the symbols shown in a different color as labeled in the legend at the bottom:
Here's a snapshot of how the S&P 500 components within the various sectors are faring in afternoon trading on Monday. As you can see, six sectors are up on the day, while two sectors are down.
|Sector
|% Change
|Utilities
|+1.0%
|Financial
|+0.8%
|Industrial
|+0.4%
|Materials
|+0.4%
|Technology & Communications
|+0.2%
|Healthcare
|+0.1%
|Energy
|0.0%
|Consumer Products
|-0.4%
|Services
|-0.6%
10 ETFs With Stocks That Insiders Are Buying »
Also see:
XRM shares outstanding history
YLCO shares outstanding history
TCS Price Target
The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.