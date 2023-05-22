News & Insights

Markets
CLRO

Monday Sector Laggards: Manufacturing, Apparel Stores

May 22, 2023 — 01:48 pm EDT

Written by BNK Invest for BNK Invest ->

In trading on Monday, manufacturing shares were relative laggards, down on the day by about 0.7%. Helping drag down the group were shares of Clearone, off about 14.9% and shares of Brady down about 4.7% on the day.

Also lagging the market Monday are apparel stores shares, down on the day by about 0.6% as a group, led down by Foot Locker, trading lower by about 7.4% and Lands End, trading lower by about 4.4%.

Monday Sector Laggards: Manufacturing, Apparel Stores
VIDEO: Monday Sector Laggards: Manufacturing, Apparel Stores

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

MarketsStocks
BNK Invest
BNK Invest Inc. provides investment services and information. BNK Invest owns and operates a market news family of websites including DividendChannel, ETFChannel, StockOptionsChannel, and others, which make up an investor community featuring stock message boards, ratings, research, and strategies. BNK Invest caters to investing firms and individual investors internationally.
More articles by this source ->

Stocks mentioned

CLRO
BRC
FL
LE

More Related Articles

Sign up for Smart Investing to get the latest news, strategies and tips to help you invest smarter.