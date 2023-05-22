In trading on Monday, manufacturing shares were relative laggards, down on the day by about 0.7%. Helping drag down the group were shares of Clearone, off about 14.9% and shares of Brady down about 4.7% on the day.

Also lagging the market Monday are apparel stores shares, down on the day by about 0.6% as a group, led down by Foot Locker, trading lower by about 7.4% and Lands End, trading lower by about 4.4%.

VIDEO: Monday Sector Laggards: Manufacturing, Apparel Stores

