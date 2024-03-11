Monday Sector Laggards: Industrial, Technology & Communications

The worst performing sector as of midday Monday is the Industrial sector, showing a 0.5% loss. Within that group, Lam Research Corp (Symbol: LRCX) and Boeing Co. (Symbol: BA) are two of the day's laggards, showing a loss of 3.4% and 3.2%, respectively. Among industrial ETFs, one ETF following the sector is the Industrial Select Sector SPDR ETF (Symbol: XLI), which is down 0.7% on the day, and up 6.49% year-to-date. Lam Research Corp, meanwhile, is up 17.98% year-to-date, and Boeing Co., is down 26.30% year-to-date. BA makes up approximately 2.9% of the underlying holdings of XLI.
The next worst performing sector is the Technology & Communications sector, showing a 0.1% loss. Among large Technology & Communications stocks, Advanced Micro Devices Inc (Symbol: AMD) and Micron Technology Inc. (Symbol: MU) are the most notable, showing a loss of 4.3% and 3.8%, respectively. One ETF closely tracking Technology & Communications stocks is the Technology Select Sector SPDR ETF (XLK), which is down 0.3% in midday trading, and up 7.36% on a year-to-date basis. Advanced Micro Devices Inc, meanwhile, is up 34.66% year-to-date, and Micron Technology Inc. is up 10.15% year-to-date. Combined, AMD and MU make up approximately 4.3% of the underlying holdings of XLK.
Comparing these stocks and ETFs on a trailing twelve month basis, below is a relative stock price performance chart, with each of the symbols shown in a different color as labeled in the legend at the bottom:
Here's a snapshot of how the S&P 500 components within the various sectors are faring in afternoon trading on Monday. As you can see, six sectors are up on the day, while two sectors are down.
|Sector
|% Change
|Consumer Products
|+0.8%
|Services
|+0.5%
|Materials
|+0.5%
|Utilities
|+0.4%
|Financial
|+0.2%
|Energy
|+0.1%
|Healthcare
|-0.0%
|Technology & Communications
|-0.1%
|Industrial
|-0.5%
