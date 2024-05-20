News & Insights

Monday Sector Laggards: Financial, Services

May 20, 2024 — 02:36 pm EDT

Looking at the sectors faring worst as of midday Monday, shares of Financial companies are underperforming other sectors, showing a 0.7% loss. Within the sector, Chubb Ltd (Symbol: CB) and JPMorgan Chase & Co (Symbol: JPM) are two large stocks that are lagging, showing a loss of 3.2% and 3.0%, respectively. Among financial ETFs, one ETF following the sector is the Financial Select Sector SPDR ETF (Symbol: XLF), which is down 0.9% on the day, and up 12.41% year-to-date. Chubb Ltd, meanwhile, is up 17.90% year-to-date, and JPMorgan Chase & Co is up 18.02% year-to-date. Combined, CB and JPM make up approximately 12.0% of the underlying holdings of XLF.

The next worst performing sector is the Services sector, showing a 0.4% loss. Among large Services stocks, Ulta Beauty Inc (Symbol: ULTA) and Match Group Inc (Symbol: MTCH) are the most notable, showing a loss of 3.3% and 3.0%, respectively. One ETF closely tracking Services stocks is the iShares U.S. Consumer Services ETF (IYC), which is down 0.5% in midday trading, and up 5.20% on a year-to-date basis. Ulta Beauty Inc, meanwhile, is down 21.16% year-to-date, and Match Group Inc, is down 17.10% year-to-date. ULTA makes up approximately 0.3% of the underlying holdings of IYC.

Comparing these stocks and ETFs on a trailing twelve month basis, below is a relative stock price performance chart, with each of the symbols shown in a different color as labeled in the legend at the bottom:

Here's a snapshot of how the S&P 500 components within the various sectors are faring in afternoon trading on Monday. As you can see, three sectors are up on the day, while six sectors are down.

Sector% Change
Technology & Communications+0.6%
Industrial+0.6%
Materials+0.2%
Consumer Products-0.2%
Healthcare-0.2%
Utilities-0.3%
Services-0.4%
Energy-0.4%
Financial-0.7%

