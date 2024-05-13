Monday Sector Laggards: Energy, Services

In afternoon trading on Monday, Energy stocks are the worst performing sector, showing a 0.4% loss. Within that group, APA Corp (Symbol: APA) and Occidental Petroleum Corp (Symbol: OXY) are two large stocks that are lagging, showing a loss of 1.5% and 1.5%, respectively. Among energy ETFs, one ETF following the sector is the Energy Select Sector SPDR ETF (Symbol: XLE), which is down 0.6% on the day, and up 12.14% year-to-date. APA Corp, meanwhile, is down 15.19% year-to-date, and Occidental Petroleum Corp is up 5.26% year-to-date. Combined, APA and OXY make up approximately 3.2% of the underlying holdings of XLE.

The next worst performing sector is the Services sector, showing a 0.1% loss. Among large Services stocks, Booking Holdings Inc (Symbol: BKNG) and Meta Platforms Inc (Symbol: META) are the most notable, showing a loss of 2.1% and 2.0%, respectively. One ETF closely tracking Services stocks is the iShares U.S. Consumer Services ETF (IYC), which is down 0.1% in midday trading, and up 5.07% on a year-to-date basis. Booking Holdings Inc, meanwhile, is up 5.22% year-to-date, and Meta Platforms Inc is up 31.96% year-to-date. BKNG makes up approximately 2.4% of the underlying holdings of IYC.

Comparing these stocks and ETFs on a trailing twelve month basis, below is a relative stock price performance chart, with each of the symbols shown in a different color as labeled in the legend at the bottom:

Here's a snapshot of how the S&P 500 components within the various sectors are faring in afternoon trading on Monday. As you can see, three sectors are up on the day, while three sectors are down.

Sector % Change Technology & Communications +0.3% Consumer Products +0.1% Healthcare +0.1% Utilities -0.0% Industrial -0.0% Materials 0.0% Services -0.1% Financial -0.1% Energy -0.4%

