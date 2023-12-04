Monday Losses for Cattle Trade

Front month live cattle are $1.22 to $1.85 weaker so far. Cash trade for the week was mostly $174-$175, UNCH to $1-2 weaker for the week. Feeder cattle are also more than a % in the red with $3.45 to $3.52 losses so far. The CME Feeder Cattle Index was $1.12 stronger for 11/30 at $225.89.

Morning Boxed Beef prices were weaker on Monday, with a $1.82 drop for Choice and a $1.63 drop for Select. USDA reported the week’s beef production was 529.7 million lbs on a 635k head harvest. That was down 3.8% from last year, as the YTD total trails 2022 by 5.3% on output and 4.7% on slaughter.

Dec 23 Cattle are at $167.200, down $2.075,

Feb 24 Cattle are at $167.350, down $1.775,

April 24 Cattle are at $169.925, down $1.700,

Cash Cattle Index was $175.000, from $177.00 last week

Jan 24 Feeder Cattle are at $210.600, down $3.825

Mar 24 Feeder Cattle are at $213.425, down $3.800

