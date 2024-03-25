Monday Cotton Closed Mostly Higher

The old crop cotton market was up by as much as 78 points to finish the first trading day of the week. New crop futures were mixed as Mar ’25 closed UNCH and May ’25 went home 11 points in the red.

Analysts are looking for Thursday’s Planting Intentions report to show between 10.4m and 11.3m acres for 2024/25 cotton. The average 11.3m acre estimate would be a 1.1m acre increase from last year and is 300k acres over USDA’s Outlook Forum assumptions.

USDA’s weekly Cotton Market review showed 3,612 bales were sold at spot for the week, averaging 87.14 cents/lb. The season’s total cash sales reached 796k bales vs 494k bales last year and 1.54m bales 2yr ago. The Cotlook A Index for 3/21 was 85 points lower to 97 cents flat. The AWP was revised 360 points lower to 72.50 cents per pound, in effect for farm program purposes through next Thursday. ICE certified stocks were shown at 41,756 bales as of 3/20.

May 24 Cotton closed at 92.12, up 59 points,

Jul 24 Cotton closed at 92.63, up 78 points,

Dec 24 Cotton closed at 84.04, up 9 points

