Bargain hunters are wise to pay careful attention to insider buying, because although there are many various reasons for an insider to sell a stock, presumably the only reason they would use their hard-earned dollars to make a purchase, is that they expect to make money. Today we look at two noteworthy recent insider buys.

On Thursday, Tko Group Holdings' Director, Jonathan Kraft, made a $507,650 buy of TKO, purchasing 5,000 shares at a cost of $101.53 a piece. Tko Group Holdings is trading up about 3.2% on the day Monday. This buy marks the first one filed by Kraft in the past year.

And at German American Bancorp, there was insider buying on Friday, by Thomas W. Seger who purchased 6,000 shares for a cost of $28.45 each, for a trade totaling $170,700. Before this latest buy, Seger bought GABC on 25 other occasions during the past year, for a total cost of $2.33M at an average of $28.28 per share. German American Bancorp is trading down about 2.2% on the day Monday.

VIDEO: Monday 9/18 Insider Buying Report: TKO, GABC

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.