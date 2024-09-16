News & Insights

Monday 9/16 Insider Buying Report: VSAT, RLMD

September 16, 2024 — 10:31 am EDT

Bargain hunters are wise to pay careful attention to insider buying, because although there are many various reasons for an insider to sell a stock, presumably the only reason they would use their hard-earned dollars to make a purchase, is that they expect to make money. Today we look at two noteworthy recent insider buys.

On Thursday, Viasat's , Richard A. Baldridge, made a $820,000 buy of VSAT, purchasing 55,000 shares at a cost of $14.91 a piece. Investors are able to snag VSAT even cheaper than Baldridge did, with shares trading as low as $13.09 at last check today which is 12.2% below Baldridge's purchase price. Viasat is trading up about 5.4% on the day Monday.

And at Relmada Therapeutics, there was insider buying on Wednesday, by Chief Executive Officer Sergio Traversa who purchased 140,000 shares at a cost of $2.82 each, for a total investment of $395,115. Before this latest buy, Traversa made one other purchase in the past twelve months, buying $386,738 shares for a cost of $3.87 a piece. Relmada Therapeutics is trading off about 2.3% on the day Monday. Traversa was up about 11.3% on the buy at the high point of today's trading session, with RLMD trading as high as $3.14 in trading on Monday.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

