As the saying goes, there are many possible reasons for an insider to sell a stock, but only one reason to buy -- they expect to make money. So let's look at two noteworthy recent insider buys.

On Friday, Ionis Pharmaceuticals' Director, Michael R. Hayden, made a $1.06M buy of IONS, purchasing 20,000 shares at a cost of $52.94 a piece. Ionis Pharmaceuticals is trading up about 2.4% on the day Monday. This purchase marks the first one filed by Hayden in the past twelve months.

And at VFC, there was insider buying on Friday, by President & Chief Exec Officer Bracken Darrell who purchased 32,894 shares for a cost of $14.98 each, for a trade totaling $492,752. VFC is trading up about 5.2% on the day Monday.

VIDEO: Monday 8/3 Insider Buying Report: IONS, VFC

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