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Monday 8/3 Insider Buying Report: IONS, VFC

August 03, 2026 — 02:32 pm EDT

Written by BNK Invest for BNK Invest->

As the saying goes, there are many possible reasons for an insider to sell a stock, but only one reason to buy -- they expect to make money. So let's look at two noteworthy recent insider buys.

On Friday, Ionis Pharmaceuticals' Director, Michael R. Hayden, made a $1.06M buy of IONS, purchasing 20,000 shares at a cost of $52.94 a piece. Ionis Pharmaceuticals is trading up about 2.4% on the day Monday. This purchase marks the first one filed by Hayden in the past twelve months.

And at VFC, there was insider buying on Friday, by President & Chief Exec Officer Bracken Darrell who purchased 32,894 shares for a cost of $14.98 each, for a trade totaling $492,752. VFC is trading up about 5.2% on the day Monday.

Monday 8/3 Insider Buying Report: IONS, VFC VIDEO: Monday 8/3 Insider Buying Report: IONS, VFC

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

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BNK Invest
BNK Invest Inc. provides investment services and information. BNK Invest owns and operates a market news family of websites including DividendChannel, ETFChannel, StockOptionsChannel, and others, which make up an investor community featuring stock message boards, ratings, research, and strategies. BNK Invest caters to investing firms and individual investors internationally.
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IONS
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