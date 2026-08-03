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Monday 8/3 Insider Buying Report: BCML, BMI

August 03, 2026 — 02:18 pm EDT

Written by BNK Invest for BNK Invest->

As the saying goes, there are many possible reasons for an insider to sell a stock, but only one reason to buy -- they expect to make money. So let's look at two noteworthy recent insider buys.

On Friday, BayCom's Director, Michael J. Perdue, made a $150,850 buy of BCML, purchasing 5,000 shares at a cost of $30.17 a piece. So far Perdue is in the green, up about 3.2% on their purchase based on today's trading high of $31.14. BayCom is trading up about 2.9% on the day Monday. Before this latest buy, Perdue made one other purchase in the past year, buying $154,700 shares for a cost of $30.94 each.

And on Thursday, VP-Engineering Edward F. Callahan bought $101,572 worth of Badger Meter, buying 751 shares at a cost of $135.25 each. Before this latest buy, Callahan made one other buy in the past year, purchasing $99,785 shares at a cost of $116.30 each. Badger Meter is trading up about 1.6% on the day Monday.

Monday 8/3 Insider Buying Report: BCML, BMI VIDEO: Monday 8/3 Insider Buying Report: BCML, BMI

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

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BNK Invest Inc. provides investment services and information. BNK Invest owns and operates a market news family of websites including DividendChannel, ETFChannel, StockOptionsChannel, and others, which make up an investor community featuring stock message boards, ratings, research, and strategies. BNK Invest caters to investing firms and individual investors internationally.
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BCML
BMI

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