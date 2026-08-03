As the saying goes, there are many possible reasons for an insider to sell a stock, but only one reason to buy -- they expect to make money. So let's look at two noteworthy recent insider buys.

On Friday, BayCom's Director, Michael J. Perdue, made a $150,850 buy of BCML, purchasing 5,000 shares at a cost of $30.17 a piece. So far Perdue is in the green, up about 3.2% on their purchase based on today's trading high of $31.14. BayCom is trading up about 2.9% on the day Monday. Before this latest buy, Perdue made one other purchase in the past year, buying $154,700 shares for a cost of $30.94 each.

And on Thursday, VP-Engineering Edward F. Callahan bought $101,572 worth of Badger Meter, buying 751 shares at a cost of $135.25 each. Before this latest buy, Callahan made one other buy in the past year, purchasing $99,785 shares at a cost of $116.30 each. Badger Meter is trading up about 1.6% on the day Monday.

VIDEO: Monday 8/3 Insider Buying Report: BCML, BMI

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