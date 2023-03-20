Monday 3/20 Insider Buying Report: CNC

Bargain hunters are wise to pay careful attention to insider buying, because although there are many various reasons for an insider to sell a stock, presumably the only reason they would use their hard-earned cash to make a purchase, is that they expect to make money. Today we look at one noteworthy recent insider buy.

At Centene, there was insider buying on Friday, by Chief Executive Officer Sarah London who purchased 30,000 shares at a cost of $62.60 each, for a total investment of $1.88M. This purchase marks the first one filed by London in the past year. Centene is trading up about 3.3% on the day Monday. London was up about 3.5% on the purchase at the high point of today's trading session, with CNC trading as high as $64.81 in trading on Monday.

