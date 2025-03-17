News & Insights

Monday 3/17 Insider Buying Report: SON

March 17, 2025 — 02:52 pm EDT

Bargain hunters are wise to pay careful attention to insider buying, because although there are many various reasons for an insider to sell a stock, presumably the only reason they would use their hard-earned cash to make a purchase, is that they expect to make money. Today we look at one noteworthy recent insider buy.

On Thursday, Sonoco Products's CEO, R. Howard Coker, made a $922,000 purchase of SON, buying 20,000 shares at a cost of $46.10 each. Coker was up about 2.2% on the purchase at the high point of today's trading session, with SON trading as high as $47.10 in trading on Monday. Sonoco Products is trading up about 2.6% on the day Monday. Before this latest buy, Coker made one other buy in the past twelve months, purchasing $929,500 shares for a cost of $46.48 a piece.

BNK Invest
BNK Invest Inc. provides investment services and information. BNK Invest owns and operates a market news family of websites including DividendChannel, ETFChannel, StockOptionsChannel, and others, which make up an investor community featuring stock message boards, ratings, research, and strategies. BNK Invest caters to investing firms and individual investors internationally.
