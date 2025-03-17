Monday 3/17 Insider Buying Report: SON

Bargain hunters are wise to pay careful attention to insider buying, because although there are many various reasons for an insider to sell a stock, presumably the only reason they would use their hard-earned cash to make a purchase, is that they expect to make money. Today we look at one noteworthy recent insider buy.

On Thursday, Sonoco Products's CEO, R. Howard Coker, made a $922,000 purchase of SON, buying 20,000 shares at a cost of $46.10 each. Coker was up about 2.2% on the purchase at the high point of today's trading session, with SON trading as high as $47.10 in trading on Monday. Sonoco Products is trading up about 2.6% on the day Monday. Before this latest buy, Coker made one other buy in the past twelve months, purchasing $929,500 shares for a cost of $46.48 a piece.

