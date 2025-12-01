Markets
Monday 12/1 Insider Buying Report: DASH, ABCL

December 01, 2025 — 10:36 am EST

Bargain hunters are wise to pay careful attention to insider buying, because although there are many various reasons for an insider to sell a stock, presumably the only reason they would use their hard-earned cash to make a purchase, is that they expect to make money. Today we look at two noteworthy recent insider buys.

On Wednesday, DoorDash's Director, Alfred Lin, made a $100.28M purchase of DASH, buying 514,047 shares at a cost of $195.07 each. So far Lin is in the green, up about 5.1% on their purchase based on today's trading high of $205.00. DoorDash is trading up about 2.8% on the day Monday.

And also on Wednesday, Director John S. Montalbano purchased $178,460 worth of AbCellera Biologics, purchasing 50,000 shares at a cost of $3.57 each. Before this latest buy, Montalbano bought ABCL at 2 other times during the past year, for a total cost of $198,068 at an average of $2.33 per share. AbCellera Biologics is trading off about 3.8% on the day Monday.

