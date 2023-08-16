Monarch Cement (MCEM) Declares $0.68 Dividend

Monarch Cement said on August 11, 2023 that its board of directors declared a regular quarterly dividend of $0.68 per share ($2.72 annualized). Previously, the company paid $0.68 per share.

Shares must be purchased before the ex-div date of August 25, 2023 to qualify for the dividend. Shareholders of record as of August 28, 2023 will receive the payment on September 8, 2023.

At the current share price of $128.10 / share, the stock's dividend yield is 2.12%.

Looking back five years and taking a sample every week, the average dividend yield has been 2.69%, the lowest has been 1.68%, and the highest has been 4.44%. The standard deviation of yields is 0.66 (n=186).

The current dividend yield is 0.87 standard deviations below the historical average.

Additionally, the company's dividend payout ratio is 0.15. The payout ratio tells us how much of a company's income is paid out in dividends. A payout ratio of one (1.0) means 100% of the company's income is paid in a dividend. A payout ratio greater than one means the company is dipping into savings in order to maintain its dividend - not a healthy situation. Companies with few growth prospects are expected to pay out most of their income in dividends, which typically means a payout ratio between 0.5 and 1.0. Companies with good growth prospects are expected to retain some earnings in order to invest in those growth prospects, which translates to a payout ratio of zero to 0.5.

The company's 3-Year dividend growth rate is 0.36%, demonstrating that it has increased its dividend over time.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 6 funds or institutions reporting positions in Monarch Cement. This is an increase of 1 owner(s) or 20.00% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to MCEM is 0.36%, a decrease of 15.83%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 3.13% to 71K shares.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

WMMAX - Teton Westwood Mighty Mites Fund holds 62K shares representing 1.67% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 64K shares, representing a decrease of 4.02%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in MCEM by 1.53% over the last quarter.

Royce Micro-cap Trust holds 8K shares representing 0.22% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

Mather Group, Llc. holds 0K shares representing 0.01% ownership of the company.

Clear Perspectives Financial Planning holds 0K shares representing 0.01% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

GGMMX - Gabelli Global Mini Mites Fund CLASS I holds 0K shares representing 0.01% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

