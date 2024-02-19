Molson Coors Beverage (TAP) Declares $0.44 Dividend

Molson Coors Beverage said on February 13, 2024 that its board of directors declared a regular quarterly dividend of $0.44 per share ($1.76 annualized). Previously, the company paid $0.41 per share.

Shares must be purchased before the ex-div date of February 29, 2024 to qualify for the dividend. Shareholders of record as of March 1, 2024 will receive the payment on March 15, 2024.

At the current share price of $62.15 / share, the stock's dividend yield is 2.83%.

Looking back five years and taking a sample every week, the average dividend yield has been 3.21%, the lowest has been 2.35%, and the highest has been 6.60%. The standard deviation of yields is 0.83 (n=179).

The current dividend yield is 0.46 standard deviations below the historical average.

Additionally, the company's dividend payout ratio is 0.40. The payout ratio tells us how much of a company's income is paid out in dividends. A payout ratio of one (1.0) means 100% of the company's income is paid in a dividend. A payout ratio greater than one means the company is dipping into savings in order to maintain its dividend - not a healthy situation. Companies with few growth prospects are expected to pay out most of their income in dividends, which typically means a payout ratio between 0.5 and 1.0. Companies with good growth prospects are expected to retain some earnings in order to invest in those growth prospects, which translates to a payout ratio of zero to 0.5.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 1311 funds or institutions reporting positions in Molson Coors Beverage. This is an increase of 58 owner(s) or 4.63% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to TAP is 0.22%, a decrease of 6.87%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 1.62% to 201,949K shares. The put/call ratio of TAP is 1.26, indicating a bearish outlook.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 9.50% Upside

As of January 19, 2024, the average one-year price target for Molson Coors Beverage is 68.06. The forecasts range from a low of 58.58 to a high of $80.85. The average price target represents an increase of 9.50% from its latest reported closing price of 62.15.

The projected annual revenue for Molson Coors Beverage is 11,144MM, a decrease of 4.77%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is 4.42.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Dodge & Cox holds 14,652K shares representing 6.87% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 14,689K shares, representing a decrease of 0.25%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in TAP by 9.42% over the last quarter.

DODGX - Dodge & Cox Stock Fund holds 10,727K shares representing 5.03% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 12,985K shares, representing a decrease of 21.04%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in TAP by 19.82% over the last quarter.

Capital International Investors holds 8,754K shares representing 4.10% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 9,011K shares, representing a decrease of 2.94%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in TAP by 17.39% over the last quarter.

Lsv Asset Management holds 6,359K shares representing 2.98% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 6,524K shares, representing a decrease of 2.60%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in TAP by 11.99% over the last quarter.

VTSMX - Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund Investor Shares holds 5,623K shares representing 2.64% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 5,617K shares, representing an increase of 0.11%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in TAP by 0.36% over the last quarter.

Molson Coors Beverage Background Information

For over two centuries Molson Coors has been brewing beverages that unite people for all of life’s moments. From Coors Light, Miller Lite, Molson Canadian, Carling, and Staropramen to Coors Banquet, Blue Moon Belgian White, Blue Moon LightSky, Vizzy, Leinenkugel’s Summer Shandy, Creemore Springs and more, Molson Coors produces some of the most beloved and iconic beer brands ever made. While the company’s history is rooted in beer, Molson Coors offers a modern portfolio that expands beyond the beer aisle as well. The company’s commitment to raising industry standards and leaving a positive imprint on its employees, consumers, communities and the environment is reflected in its Imprint and its 2025 sustainability targets.

