Modine (MOD) Dips More Than Broader Market: What You Should Know

Modine (MOD) closed at $247.13 in the latest trading session, marking a -8.9% move from the prior day. The stock trailed the S&P 500, which registered a daily loss of 0.07%. On the other hand, the Dow registered a gain of 0.32%, and the technology-centric Nasdaq decreased by 0.51%.

The heating and cooling products maker's shares have seen an increase of 11.3% over the last month, surpassing the Auto-Tires-Trucks sector's gain of 3.42% and the S&P 500's gain of 5.58%.

Investors will be eagerly watching for the performance of Modine in its upcoming earnings disclosure. The company's earnings report is set to be unveiled on May 26, 2026. The company's earnings per share (EPS) are projected to be $1.51, reflecting a 34.82% increase from the same quarter last year. Meanwhile, the latest consensus estimate predicts the revenue to be $907.34 million, indicating a 40.19% increase compared to the same quarter of the previous year.

Looking at the full year, the Zacks Consensus Estimates suggest analysts are expecting earnings of $4.82 per share and revenue of $3.13 billion. These totals would mark changes of +19.01% and +21.31%, respectively, from last year.

It's also important for investors to be aware of any recent modifications to analyst estimates for Modine. These recent revisions tend to reflect the evolving nature of short-term business trends. As a result, upbeat changes in estimates indicate analysts' favorable outlook on the business health and profitability.

Our research suggests that these changes in estimates have a direct relationship with upcoming stock price performance. To take advantage of this, we've established the Zacks Rank, an exclusive model that considers these estimated changes and delivers an operational rating system.

The Zacks Rank system, ranging from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), possesses a remarkable history of outdoing, externally audited, with #1 stocks returning an average annual gain of +25% since 1988. Over the past month, there's been no change in the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate. At present, Modine boasts a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold).

In terms of valuation, Modine is presently being traded at a Forward P/E ratio of 37.54. This represents a premium compared to its industry average Forward P/E of 12.26.

One should further note that MOD currently holds a PEG ratio of 1.1. The PEG ratio is akin to the commonly utilized P/E ratio, but this measure also incorporates the company's anticipated earnings growth rate. The average PEG ratio for the Automotive - Original Equipment industry stood at 0.93 at the close of the market yesterday.

The Automotive - Original Equipment industry is part of the Auto-Tires-Trucks sector. With its current Zacks Industry Rank of 169, this industry ranks in the bottom 31% of all industries, numbering over 250.

The Zacks Industry Rank evaluates the power of our distinct industry groups by determining the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks forming the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

Be sure to follow all of these stock-moving metrics, and many more, on Zacks.com.

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This article originally published on Zacks Investment Research (zacks.com).

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The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.