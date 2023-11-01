Modine Manufacturing Co. Q2 Profit Increases, beats estimates

(RTTNews) - Modine Manufacturing Co. (MOD) revealed earnings for its second quarter that increased from the same period last year and beat the Street estimates.

The company's earnings came in at $46.5 million, or $0.87 per share. This compares with $24.4 million, or $0.46 per share, in last year's second quarter.

Excluding items, Modine Manufacturing Co. reported adjusted earnings of $0.89 per share for the period.

Analysts on average had expected the company to earn $0.64 per share, according to figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.

The company's revenue for the quarter rose 7.2% to $620.5 million from $578.8 million last year.

Modine Manufacturing Co. earnings at a glance (GAAP) :

-Earnings (Q2): $46.5 Mln. vs. $24.4 Mln. last year. -EPS (Q2): $0.87 vs. $0.46 last year. -Analyst Estimate: $0.64 -Revenue (Q2): $620.5 Mln vs. $578.8 Mln last year.

