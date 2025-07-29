Markets
MOD

Modine Invests $100 Mln To Expand U.S. Data Center Cooling Manufacturing

July 29, 2025 — 06:31 pm EDT

Written by RTTNews.com for RTTNews->

(RTTNews) - Modine (MOD) announced a $100 million investment over the next 12-18 months to expand U.S. manufacturing capacity for its Airedale by Modine™ data center cooling solutions.

The expansion includes new and upgraded facilities in Dallas, TX; Grenada, MS; and potential redevelopments in Franklin, WI, and Jefferson City, MO. This move aims to meet growing demand in the data center sector, enhance engineering and product development capabilities, and generate new jobs.

Modine CEO Neil Brinker said the company's increased manufacturing capacity positions it to potentially reach $2 billion in data center revenue by fiscal 2028. Eric McGinnis, President of Modine's Climate Solutions segment, added that the investment strengthens Modine's regional capacity and supports hyperscale and colocation customers with modular and scalable solutions.

Art Laszlo, Group VP of Global Data Centers, noted that the growth is driven by AI and high-density computing, and Modine is aligning with those evolving needs through innovative cooling technologies.

Tuesday MOD closed at $111.95 or 6.10% higher on the NYSE.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Markets
RTTNews
Founded in the late 1990s by Andrew Mariathasan in New York, with the goal of covering Wall Street for a new generation of investors, RTTNews has expanded steadily over the years to become a trusted provider of content for a wide array of subjects across several platforms. RTT's Financial Newswire is relied upon by some of the world's largest financial institutions, including banks, brokerages, trading platforms and financial exchanges.
More articles by this source->

Stocks mentioned

MOD

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Data is currently not available

Sign up for the TradeTalks newsletter to receive your weekly dose of trading news, trends and education. Delivered Wednesdays.