Mobile Streams Expands with Bitso Partnership in Mexico

November 06, 2024 — 02:14 am EST

Mobile Streams (GB:MOS) has released an update.

Mobile Streams has announced a partnership between its Mexican casino and sportsbook business and Bitso, a leading crypto-powered financial services company in Latin America, to provide banking services. This collaboration is seen as a significant milestone in the growth of Mobile Streams’ ventures in the region. The company continues to expand its global reach through innovative gaming and content platforms.

