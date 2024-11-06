Mobile Streams Expands with Bitso Partnership in Mexico

Mobile Streams (GB:MOS) has released an update.

Mobile Streams has announced a partnership between its Mexican casino and sportsbook business and Bitso, a leading crypto-powered financial services company in Latin America, to provide banking services. This collaboration is seen as a significant milestone in the growth of Mobile Streams’ ventures in the region. The company continues to expand its global reach through innovative gaming and content platforms.

For further insights into GB:MOS stock, check out TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

Trending Articles

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.