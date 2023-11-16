MMS Crosses Above Key Moving Average Level

In trading on Thursday, shares of MAXIMUS Inc. (Symbol: MMS) crossed above their 200 day moving average of $80.26, changing hands as high as $83.04 per share. MAXIMUS Inc. shares are currently trading up about 5% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of MMS shares, versus its 200 day moving average:

Looking at the chart above, MMS's low point in its 52 week range is $59.73 per share, with $89.69 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $82.56.

Click here to find out which 9 other dividend stocks recently crossed above their 200 day moving average »

Also see:

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.