MMED Gets Medicare Coverage for Flex and Broadens Diabetes Care Access

MiniMed Group, Inc. MMED recently announced that the MiniMed Flex system is now available to Medicare and Medicare Advantage beneficiaries in the United States. The system was commercially rolled out in the United States for commercially insured and private-pay patients in March. The expanded coverage broadens access to the company’s smallest and only app-controlled insulin pump, enabling more people living with diabetes to benefit from its automated insulin delivery technology. Powered by the SmartGuard algorithm, the MiniMed Flex system is designed to simplify diabetes management by automatically adjusting insulin delivery every five minutes.

Per management, Medicare coverage for MiniMed Flex reflects the company's commitment to making advanced diabetes technology available to a broader population. MMED believes diabetes management is a continuous challenge and that eligible beneficiaries, regardless of age, should have access to tools that seamlessly fit into everyday life while helping reduce the overall burden of care.

Likely Trend of MMED Stock Following the News

MMED stock has gained 3.1% since the announcement on Wednesday. Year to date, shares of the company have lost 9% compared with the industry’s 1.4% fall. However, the S&P 500 has risen 7.5% during the same timeframe.

Medicare coverage is likely to strengthen MMED’s long-term growth prospects by increasing the addressable market for the MiniMed Flex platform. Broader reimbursement should support higher adoption among eligible beneficiaries while reinforcing recurring revenue opportunities from the company’s diabetes management ecosystem. Leveraging the proven SmartGuard technology behind the MiniMed 780G system enhances the platform’s credibility and could improve customer confidence. The announcement positions MiniMed to further strengthen its presence in the automated insulin delivery market as it continues to expand sensor compatibility.

MMED currently has a market capitalization of $4.73 billion.



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More on the News

MiniMed Flex is approximately half the size of the company’s previous insulin pumps, while still accommodating up to 300 units of insulin. Its compact design, combined with smartphone-based control, allows users to manage therapy with greater discretion and convenience. The system incorporates the same SmartGuard algorithm used in the MiniMed 780G platform, automatically adjusting insulin delivery every five minutes throughout the day and night to help optimize glucose management.

The expanded Medicare availability is supported by encouraging real-world evidence presented at the 86th American Diabetes Association Scientific Sessions. Data showed that Medicare beneficiaries using the MiniMed 780G system achieved glucose control outcomes that exceeded the American Diabetes Association’s recommended glycemic targets, reinforcing the effectiveness of the SmartGuard technology now available through MiniMed Flex.

At present, the MiniMed Flex system is offered in the United States with Medtronics’ Simplera Sync sensor. The company also plans to introduce compatibility with Abbott Laboratories' Instinct sensor later this summer, providing users with additional sensor options while expanding the platform’s flexibility.

Industry Prospects Favoring the Market

Per a report by Grand View Research, the global insulin delivery devices market size was estimated at $19.3 billion in 2025 and is expected to reach $35.2 billion by 2033, expanding at a CAGR of 7.8% from 2026 to 2033.

Growth is largely attributed to the rising global prevalence of diabetes, which has heightened the demand for advanced and user-friendly solutions for diabetes management.

Other News

In June, MMED commercially launched the MiniMed 780G automated insulin delivery system integrated with Abbott Laboratories' Instinct sensor and the MiniMed Go system integrated with the Instinct Go sensor across Europe. The rollout expands the company's sensor portfolio in the region and provides people with diabetes with greater flexibility and choice in managing their condition.

MiniMed Group, Inc. Price

MiniMed Group, Inc. price | MiniMed Group, Inc. Quote

MMED’s Zacks Rank & Key Picks

Currently, MMED carries a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold).

Some better-ranked stocks from the broader medical space are West Pharmaceutical WST, McKesson MCK and Cardinal Health CAH, each carrying a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy) at present. You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank (Strong Buy) stocks here.

West Pharmaceutical reported second-quarter 2026 adjusted earnings per share (EPS) of $2.37, which beat the Zacks Consensus Estimate by 13.9%. Revenues of $872.3 million surpassed the Zacks Consensus Estimate by 4.2%.

West Pharmaceutical has an estimated long-term earnings growth rate of 14.4%. WST’s earnings surpassed estimates in the trailing four quarters, the average surprise being 17.4%.

McKesson reported a fourth-quarter fiscal 2026 adjusted EPS of $11.69, which beat the Zacks Consensus Estimate by 1.1%. Revenues of $96.3 billion missed the Zacks Consensus Estimate by 5.5%.

McKesson has an estimated long-term earnings growth rate of 13.7%. MCK’s earnings surpassed estimates in the trailing four quarters, the average surprise being 3.1%.

Cardinal Health reported a third-quarter fiscal 2026 adjusted EPS of $3.17, which beat the Zacks Consensus Estimate by 13.2%. Revenues of $60.94 billion missed the Zacks Consensus Estimate by 2.3%.

Cardinal Health has an estimated long-term earnings growth rate of 17%. CAH’s earnings surpassed estimates in the trailing four quarters, the average surprise being 10.3%.

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