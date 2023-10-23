MLP ETF (AMZA) Hits New 52-Week High

For investors seeking momentum, InfraCap MLP ETF AMZA is probably on radar. The fund just hit a 52-week high and is up 24.6% from its 52-week low price of $28.89/share.

But are more gains in store for this ETF? Let’s take a quick look at the fund and the near-term outlook on it to get a better idea of where it might be headed:

AMZA in Focus

The InfraCap MLP ETF seeks total return primarily through investments in equity securities of publicly-traded master limited partnerships and limited liability companies taxed as partnerships. The expense ratio of the ETF is 1.64%.

Why the Move?

The Master Limited Partnerships (MLPs) corner of the broad energy space has been an area to watch lately, given the rise in oil prices. MLPs represent an attractive investment option for income-focused investors as these pay out substantially all of their income to investors on a regular basis.

These have relatively consistent and predictable cash flows, making them safer and less risky than the other plays in the broader energy space. In addition to high yields and the potential for capital appreciation, MLPs also have lower volatility and provide diversification benefits to the portfolio.

More Gains Ahead?

The momentum in AMZA remains strong, given a weighted alpha of 12.30. There is definitely still some promise for investors who want to ride on this surging ETF.

Want key ETF info delivered straight to your inbox?

Zacks’ free Fund Newsletter will brief you on top news and analysis, as well as top-performing ETFs, each week.

Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report

InfraCap MLP ETF (AMZA): ETF Research Reports

To read this article on Zacks.com click here.

Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.