Mizuho Upgrades Squarespace (SQSP)

Fintel reports that on May 10, 2024, Mizuho upgraded their outlook for Squarespace (NYSE:SQSP) from Neutral to Buy.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 9.53% Upside

As of May 8, 2024, the average one-year price target for Squarespace is 40.33. The forecasts range from a low of 34.34 to a high of $47.25. The average price target represents an increase of 9.53% from its latest reported closing price of 36.82.

The projected annual revenue for Squarespace is 1,104MM, an increase of 4.50%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is 0.48.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 460 funds or institutions reporting positions in Squarespace. This is an increase of 6 owner(s) or 1.32% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to SQSP is 0.14%, an increase of 12.86%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 1.85% to 63,988K shares. The put/call ratio of SQSP is 0.49, indicating a bullish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

General Atlantic holds 10,611K shares representing 7.72% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 16,611K shares , representing a decrease of 56.54%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in SQSP by 32.35% over the last quarter.

Wellington Management Group Llp holds 8,284K shares representing 6.03% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 7,015K shares , representing an increase of 15.31%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in SQSP by 81.97% over the last quarter.

VEXPX - VANGUARD EXPLORER FUND Investor Shares holds 2,521K shares representing 1.83% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,447K shares , representing an increase of 2.91%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in SQSP by 3.62% over the last quarter.

Riverbridge Partners holds 2,255K shares representing 1.64% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,293K shares , representing a decrease of 1.67%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in SQSP by 6.04% over the last quarter.

Citadel Advisors holds 2,213K shares representing 1.61% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 181K shares , representing an increase of 91.83%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in SQSP by 1,200.47% over the last quarter.

Squarespace Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

Squarespace is a leading all-in-one website building and ecommerce platform that enables millions to build a brand and transact with their customers in an impactful and beautiful online presence. Its suite of products enables anyone at any stage of their journey to manage their projects and businesses through websites, domains, ecommerce, marketing tools, and scheduling, along with tools for managing a social media presence with Unfold and hospitality business management via Tock. Squarespace democratizes access to best-in-class design, helping its customers in approximately 180 countries maintain consistent branding across all digital touchpoints to stand out online. Its team of more than 1,200 is headquartered in downtown New York City, with offices in Dublin, Ireland, Portland, Oregon, and Los Angeles, California.

