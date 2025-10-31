Mizuho Maintains Atlassian (TEAM) Outperform Recommendation

Fintel reports that on October 31, 2025, Mizuho maintained coverage of Atlassian (NasdaqGS:TEAM) with a Outperform recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 43.12% Upside

As of October 30, 2025, the average one-year price target for Atlassian is $242.58/share. The forecasts range from a low of $176.75 to a high of $336.00. The average price target represents an increase of 43.12% from its latest reported closing price of $169.49 / share.

See our leaderboard of companies with the largest price target upside.

The projected annual revenue for Atlassian is 6,817MM, an increase of 24.85%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is 4.39.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 1,528 funds or institutions reporting positions in Atlassian. This is an decrease of 80 owner(s) or 4.98% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to TEAM is 0.30%, an increase of 16.31%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 1.73% to 170,515K shares. The put/call ratio of TEAM is 0.84, indicating a bullish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Baillie Gifford holds 8,116K shares representing 4.83% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 8,528K shares , representing a decrease of 5.08%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in TEAM by 74.10% over the last quarter.

VTSMX - Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund Investor Shares holds 5,315K shares representing 3.16% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 5,178K shares , representing an increase of 2.57%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in TEAM by 12.36% over the last quarter.

Jpmorgan Chase holds 3,914K shares representing 2.33% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 4,606K shares , representing a decrease of 17.68%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in TEAM by 27.17% over the last quarter.

Artisan Partners Limited Partnership holds 3,878K shares representing 2.31% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,333K shares , representing an increase of 39.85%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in TEAM by 44.20% over the last quarter.

VIMSX - Vanguard Mid-Cap Index Fund Investor Shares holds 3,647K shares representing 2.17% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 3,532K shares , representing an increase of 3.16%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in TEAM by 9.81% over the last quarter.

Fintel is one of the most comprehensive investing research platforms available to individual investors, traders, financial advisors, and small hedge funds.

Our data covers the world, and includes fundamentals, analyst reports, ownership data and fund sentiment, options sentiment, insider trading, options flow, unusual options trades, and much more. Additionally, our exclusive stock picks are powered by advanced, backtested quantitative models for improved profits.

Click to Learn More

This story originally appeared on Fintel.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.