Mixed Wheat Board into Day Session

AM wheat prices are sitting nearer the overnight lows with 3 to 4 cent losses in Chicago and 2 to 4 cent losses in KC. Spring wheats traded mostly higher overnight, and are currently up 2 to 2 ½ cents. Wheat futures fell by double digits to start the week. Chicago led the way lower with losses of nearly 2%. KC futures were down 7 to 9 cent son the day with May at a 1.3% loss. Spring wheat futures stayed in the red but settled firmer on 2 ½ to 4 ½ cent losses.

USDA’s weekly Crop Progress update marked the spring wheat harvest at 87% complete – matching the average pace. Harvest was at 74% last week. Winter wheat planting was 7% finished as of 9/10, up from 1% complete last week and matching the average.

USDA’s Export Inspections report had 406,181 MT of wheat shipped during the week that ended 9/7. That was up 88k MT wk/wk, but was below the 758k MT shipped during the same week last year. USDA broke it down with 178.6k MT as HRS, 87k MT for HRW, 76k MT for SRW, and with 63.6k MT as white.

WASDE report (Tuesday) trade estimates range from a 21 mbu looser carryout to a 29 mbu tighter carryout with a 614 mbu ending stocks expected on average. Survey respondents expect WAOB to trim the global wheat carryout, though the full range is from +2.3 MMT to -5.6 MMT.

Sep 23 CBOT Wheat closed at $5.56, down 11 1/4 cents, currently up 1 1/4 cents

Dec 23 CBOT Wheat closed at $5.84 1/2, down 11 1/4 cents, currently down 4 cents

Cash SRW Wheat was $4.96 3/4, down 11 3/8 cents,

Dec 23 KCBT Wheat closed at $7.23 3/4, down 8 1/4 cents, currently down 2 3/4 cents

Cash HRW Wheat was $6.51 1/4, down 8 3/8 cents,

Dec 23 MGEX Wheat closed at $7.66 3/4, down 4 cents, currently up 3 cents

On the date of publication, Alan Brugler did not have (either directly or indirectly) positions in any of the securities mentioned in this article. All information and data in this article is solely for informational purposes. For more information please view the Barchart Disclosure Policy here.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.