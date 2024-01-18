News & Insights

Mixed Mostly Lower Midday for Hogs

January 18, 2024 — 02:32 pm EST

Hogs are up by 25 cents at midday in the April contract, while the other front months are down by 40 to 47 cents. USDA’s National Average Base Hog price was $2.06 stronger in the Thursday AM quote at $47.90. The CME Lean Hog Index was $66.85 on 1/15, up by 30 cents.  

China’s National Bureau of Statistics reported 2023 pork output at 57.94 MMT. That was up 4.6% from 2022 with a 3.8% increased slaughter. 

USDA’s National Pork Carcass Cutout Value for Thursday morning was $1.85 stronger to $89.81. USDA’s FI hog slaughter was 1.321m head for the week through Wednesday. That compared to 1.319m last week and 1.392m during the same week last year. 

Feb 24 Hogs  are at $71.100, down $0.350,

April 24 Hogs  are at $78.225, up $0.250

Feb 24 Pork Cutout  is at $85.825, up $0.450,

