Mixed Monday for Hog Futures

The Monday session finished with 7 to 30 cent gains in the summer contracts, though April and May were down by as much as $1.80. USDA’s National Average Base Hog price increased by $1.49 to $74.16. The CME Lean Hog Index was 11 cents higher on 2/29 to $80.26.

The Pork Carcass Cutout Value dropped by $1.63 to $92.82 on Monday afternoon. USDA reported the FI pork slaughter at 493k head compared to 492k last week and up from 465.7k head during the same week last year.

Apr 24 Hogs closed at $86.275, down $1.800,

May 24 Hogs closed at $91.975, down $0.075

Apr 24 Pork Cutout closed at $93.375, down $0.625,

