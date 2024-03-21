News & Insights

Mixed Midday in Cotton Market

March 21, 2024 — 02:52 pm EDT

Thursday cotton trading has the board within 30 points of UNCH for midday. May futures have printed a 169 point range so far from -37 to +132 points. 

Export Sales data from the week that ended 3/14 showed 92,620 RBs of old crop cotton and 40.5k RBs of new crop was sold during the week that ended 3/14. That brought old crop commitments to 10.71m RBs, a 4% lag from last year’s pace, and new crop commitments to 99.5k RBs, still 27% behind last year's pace. 

The Cotlook A Index was 5 points weaker to 98.40 cents/lb. USDA’s weekly Cotton Market Review showed 11,320 bales were sold at an average price of 89.25 cents/lb. The AWP is 76.10 cents/lb for the week through this afternoon, when it will be updated. ICE certified stocks added another 1,100 bales to reach 27,765 as of 3/13. 

May 24 Cotton  is at 91.95, down 23 points,

Jul 24 Cotton  is at 91.97, down 15 points,

Dec 24 Cotton  is at 83.82, up 2 points

