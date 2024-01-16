News & Insights

Stocks

Mixed Close for Cotton Futures

January 16, 2024 — 08:18 pm EST

Written by Alan Brugler for Barchart ->

Front month cotton futures ended Tuesday mixed within 10 points of UNCH. March contracts saw an 84 point range on the day. 

USDA’s weekly Cotton Market Review had 42,224 bales sold during the week with prices averaging 76.75 cents. The Seam reported 22,424 bales were sold online on 1/11 for an average gross price of 75.71 cents/lb. The Cotlook A Index was 25 points stronger on 1/9 to 90.65 cents/lb. The AWP was up by another 80 points to 64.96 cents/lb., effective through next Thursday.  

 

Mar 24 Cotton  closed at 81.33, up 2 points,

May 24 Cotton  closed at 82.28, down 1 points,

Jul 24 Cotton  closed at 82.95, up 1 points

 

On the date of publication, Alan Brugler did not have (either directly or indirectly) positions in any of the securities mentioned in this article. All information and data in this article is solely for informational purposes. For more information please view the Barchart Disclosure Policy here.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Stocks
Barchart
With headquarters in the heart of Chicago's financial district, Barchart has been an industry-leader since 1995 when we launched Barchart.com as one of the first websites for commodities and futures market data. Since then, we have evolved into a global financial technology leader providing market data and services to the global financial, media, and commodity industries.
More articles by this source ->

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Sign up for Smart Investing to get the latest news, strategies and tips to help you invest smarter.