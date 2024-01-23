News & Insights

Stocks

Mixed Close for Cotton

January 23, 2024 — 08:32 pm EST

Written by Alan Brugler for Barchart ->

Old crop cotton cooled off with 5 to 23 point losses while new crop finished with 13 to 40 point gains. 

The S&P Global cotton area estimate was 10.675 million acres for 24/25. 

The Seam confirmed another 23.883 bales were sold on 1/19, to top the 22k on Thursday, for an average gross price of 75.84 cents/lb. The Cotlook A Index was 140 points stronger on 1/22 to 93.35 cents. ICE certified stocks were 1,949 bales as of 1/19. The AWP for cotton is 65.47 cents/lb through Thursday. 

 

Mar 24 Cotton  closed at 84.6, down 23 points,

May 24 Cotton  closed at 85.81, down 5 points,

Jul 24 Cotton  closed at 86.39, up 13 points

On the date of publication, Alan Brugler did not have (either directly or indirectly) positions in any of the securities mentioned in this article. All information and data in this article is solely for informational purposes. For more information please view the Barchart Disclosure Policy here.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Stocks
Barchart
With headquarters in the heart of Chicago's financial district, Barchart has been an industry-leader since 1995 when we launched Barchart.com as one of the first websites for commodities and futures market data. Since then, we have evolved into a global financial technology leader providing market data and services to the global financial, media, and commodity industries.
More articles by this source ->

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Sign up for Smart Investing to get the latest news, strategies and tips to help you invest smarter.