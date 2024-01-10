Mixed Close for Corn

Old crop corn futures were mixed on Wednesday with a ¼ cent gain for March and a ¾ cent loss for July. New crop prices ended the session ¾ cents in the red.

CONAB updated their estimate for Brazil’s corn production 925k MT lower, via a reduced area for 1st crop. CONAB had 1st crop output at 24.4 MMT, with 91.2 MMT expected for 2nd crop and a 23/24 total output of 117.6 MMT. That is down from 132 MMT last year and is 11.4 MMT below the standing USDA figure.

Analysts expect USDA will reduce the Brazilian corn crop by 2.5 MMT on average to 126.5 MMT. With delayed and replanted soybeans, the Brazilian 2nd crop is expected to get a late start as well. Pre-report estimates for Argentina range from a 1.5 MMT cut to a 1 MMT boost with 54.8 (-200k) MMT representing the average trade guess.

AgRural had summer corn planting at 3.3% finished for the Center-South region. That compares to 2.3% for the same region of Brazil last year. Mosaic expects Brazil’s 2024 fertilizer demand will be 46 MMT, up from their prior estimate of 45 MMT and 45.8 MMT last year.

Traders are looking for NASS to report 12.013 bbu on Dec 1. That would be 11% looser than last year on a 10% larger supply – barring adjustments to production / imports.

Traders are looking for USDA’s weekly Export Sales data to show between 400k MT and 1 MMT of old crop corn booked during the week that ended 1/4.

South Korea’s NOFI booked 135k MT of corn via international tender. South Korea’s KFA reportedly booked 65k MT of corn without issuing a tender. Algeria is on the market for 120k MT of corn.

Mar 24 Corn closed at $4.59 1/2, up 1/4 cent,

Nearby Cash was $4.33 3/8, up 5/8 cent,

May 24 Corn closed at $4.71 1/2, unch,

Jul 24 Corn closed at $4.81 1/4, down 3/4 cent,

On the date of publication, Alan Brugler did not have (either directly or indirectly) positions in any of the securities mentioned in this article. All information and data in this article is solely for informational purposes. For more information please view the Barchart Disclosure Policy here.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.