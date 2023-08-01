News & Insights

Mitsui & Co Q1 Results Down; Backs FY Outlook - Quick Facts

August 01, 2023

(RTTNews) - Japanese trading and investment firm Mitsui & Co Ltd. (MITSF.PK, MITSY.PK) reported Tuesday that its first-quarter profit attributable to owners of the parent declined to 252.85 billion yen from last year's 275 billion yen. Earnings per share were 166.35 yen, compared to 172.37 yen a year ago.

Profit before income taxes dropped to 311.81 billion yen from 347.96 billion yen last year.

Revenue was 3.15 trillion yen, down from 3.72 trillion yen a year ago.

Looking ahead, for the fiscal to March 31, 2024, the firm still expects profit attributable to owners of the parent of 880 billion yen or 581.72 yen per share.

